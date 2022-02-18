Nigerian Army Kills Top Boko Haram Commander, Others In Borno

They were killed during airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Several militants of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), including a top commander, Mallam Buba Danfulani, on Sunday, met their waterloo during a military onslaught.

They were killed during airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

According to reports, Danfulani died alongside some of his lieutenants in an airstrike executed at the East of Madayi in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, close to Lake Chad, on Sunday, February 13.

Danfulani was an ISWAP Amir (leader) in charge of all the Fulani and herdsmen who joined the terrorists.

He also coordinated activities of the terrorists ranging from the deployment of spies to, the collection of taxes and levies, and also acted as an intermediary between the ISWAP leadership and newly inducted members from his extraction.

Meanwhile, experts have said his death has no doubt created a consequential vacuum in the ISWAP leadership, particularly in the coordination of its economic activities.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/18/nigerian-army-kills-top-boko-haram-commander-others

