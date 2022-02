Nigerian-Born U.S. Soldier Shocks His Family With A Visit After 6 Years Of Being Away (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZexVlS96P2g

A video shared online has captured the emotional moment a Nigerian man serving in the US military, came back home to surprise his father after many years abroad, IGBERETV reports.

The soldier named Franklyn Moses has been away for 6 years away.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CahdrIkruyR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

