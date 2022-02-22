Nigerian Couple Welcomes Triplets After 25 Years Of Waiting (Pictures)

Congratulations are in order for the family of Deacon & Mrs Michael Nnamdi Nwankwo, as they welcome triplets after 25 years of marriage.

Nigerian couple welcome

The new parents dedicated the triplets – two girls and a boy – at the Assemblies of God Church located in Ojodu, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The church took to their official Facebook page to share the testimony with their followers.

“AMAZING TESTIMONY @ AGC OJODU. After 25 Years of waiting, the family of Deacon & Mrs.Nnamdi Nwankwo today dedicated their triplets… What a mighty God we serve!!!” they wrote.

See more photos from the child dedication below,

Nigerian couple welcome

In other news, a Nigerian woman, Oyin Bernard and her husband, Koku recently welcomed triplets after 13 years of marriage.

She took to her social media page share photos of her trio bundle of joy named Kinfeosioluwa, Kirafoluwa and Kikiogooluwa.

“When He decides to multiply you after 13 years, he does it in style. #gratefulfor2021” she wrote.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...