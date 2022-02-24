The Nigerian Government has announced intentions to evacuate its citizens in Ukraine following an invasion by Russia, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is planning for special flight operation to evacuate her citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in an interview with NTA said the Nigerian embassy in Kiev has been contacted to arrange those wishing to the return home from other areas including Donestk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry is following the event since beginning and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students.

The Russians have started attacking military installations in Ukraine amidst worries and accusations by the western world of imminent invasion which President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-nigerian-government-to-evacuate-citizens-in-ukraine-as-war-escalates/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...