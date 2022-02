https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ts5X3RseHPk

A Nigerian lady has been nabbed after defrauding people with fake alerts.

The lady who was seen being confronted after being apprehended disclosed that she had no other accomplice.

She also revealed that she had already duped 6 people before being nabbed. The lady went on to list the amount she got from her victims.

