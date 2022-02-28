Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 7 Years With Helicopter

Proposing to his lady, Eddy took her on a ride in a helicopter and made her feel the wealth of nature.

A Nigerian filmmaker, Edward Erhahon a.k.a Eddy Young, has popped the big question to his girlfriend of 7 years.

Proposing to the charming lady in a peculiar fashion, Eddy took her on a ride in a helicopter and made her feel the wealth of nature.

The young man who said he flew her in the chopper 1,500ft above sea level went on sharing photos of the lovely moment his marriage proposal was accepted.

Edward wrote:

”I took the love of my life 1,500ft to get the much Needed YES !! Happy to say I will be married to my favorite person. I have known you for 8 years and we have done this love thing for 7 years.

“I can’t wait to tour the world with you and make beautiful memories while we live this life. ❤️ you give me butterflies, I love you babe



