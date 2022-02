https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XmpBEpE3j4

A Nigerian woman, Elizabeth Oyeyomi, burst into tears of joy recently after her husband, Damilare Oyeyomi, serving in the US Army, surprised her at work after 11 months of being deployed overseas.

He recently called her and told her he would be away for another 6 months. A heartbroken Elizabeth took it in good stride, only for him to pull off a pleasant surprise at her office.

