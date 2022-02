https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKONgcBaHc8

A Nigerian man living with physical disability has been seen working as a commercial driver in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He used the help of a customised vehicle to transport people across the town.

The video which was recorded by a female student in Ibadan showed the man driving the commercial bus which had been improvised to suit him.



Source: https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-man-without-legs-works-as-driver-video/

