I have noticed a phenomenon over the years of Nigerian movie directors using big mansions and cars in their productions. It’s okay if it helps the plot, but most times, the storyline would be perfectly depicted using a more relatable average Nigerian house and car. In American movies, you hardly see them portray superlative riches unless it’s relevant to the plot.

Has any other person noticed this or it’s just me?

