Nigerian Mum Tells Dog To Show She’s From A Christian Home (Video)

Nigerian Mother Tells Dog Before Her Training To Show She’s From A Christian Home (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRzevR6wHoY

A video of a Nigerian mother giving a dog a prep talk before her training has gone viral after being shared online, IGBERETV reports.

The Nigerian mother was heard telling the dog in the video to show she’s from a Christian home and not be naughty. She also told the dog to show love and not be hostile.



https://igberetvnews.com/1415676/nigerian-mother-tells-dog-training-show-shes-christian-home-photo-video/

