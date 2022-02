Party Guests In Nigeria Served Food From A Hot Stove At An Event To Keep It Hot (Photos, Video)

A trending video shows party guests in Nigeria being served food from a burning stove, IgbereTV reports.

The video shows the food items which included Catfish and plantain being cooked on the stove and it was being carried by the service boys to guests.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d54GNqDo1f0

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZgcnaVBL8z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

