Nigerian Woman Jailed In Italy For Blackmailing Chinese Man After Sex

A 23-year-old Nigerian woman has officially begun serving a 5-year jail term for blackmailing and extorting a married Chinese man in Iglesias, Italy.

An Italian outlet reported that the woman engaged in paid sex with the Chinese in 2018 and filmed it without his knowledge.

The young lady later contacted him and threatened to send the clip to his wife if he did not pay up.

According to the report, she extorted 10,000 euros (N4million) from him.

She was subsequently arraigned and convicted in a court in Cagliari, Sardinia Italy as she already had previous charges.

She was later locked up at a facility in Uta, Sardinia.

The trial ended in 2021 and sentenced, but “the order of imprisonment for expiation of the sentence has finally arrived,” the Italian outlet says.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/01/nigerian-woman-jailed-italy-blackmailing-chinese-man-after-sex

