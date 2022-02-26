Nigerians In Ukraine: Numbers To Call For Help, FG Assures 24-Hour Accessibility

By the way, I not only took up the challenges of entering into Poland issue with that country’s authorities but did also with ours.

I spoke with our Minister @GeoffreyOnyeama who assured that our Embassy in Kiev is on 24/7 accessibility for ALL needing help. Please reach them./1

FOR ANY CONSULAR ENQURIES AND GENERAL INFORMATION OR UPDATES, THE FOLLOWING TELEPHONE NUMBERS OF THE NIGERIA EMBASSY IN KIEV CAN BE CALLED: +380632353417; +380631954965; +380442597767; +380442581854; +380442599942. OR EMAIL: Nigeriaconsul@gmail.com; and Nigeriakiev@yahoo.com ✍�

The Minister resent the numbers and email addresses for our citizens to use in reaching the Embassy staff in Kiev.

He assured that help will be available so do please reach them.

We pray for you all who are caught up in this unfortunate war and will be standing with you. �✍�

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1497492600764481537?t=fPWBgCVQf4qhBNW6pbM43w&s=19

You are Nigerian? Fleeing out of #Ukraine?

You got to Border Control in Poland and were turned back?

Do this:

Please forward your information details to this WhatsApp # + 48 600 032 155 . It goes directly to the Polish Ambassador who’s resolving such problems.

Blessings!�✍�

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1497500511024594952?t=fPWBgCVQf4qhBNW6pbM43w&s=19

Fact is , if you have NOT been turned back at Poland Border, you have no reason to report a case.

The surge at the Border means people have to wait.

As nerve wrecking as it is, please join their queue until attended.

ONLY report if the Polish Immigration turns you back.✍�

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1497506483264794635?t=fPWBgCVQf4qhBNW6pbM43w&s=19

