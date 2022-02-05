Nigerians React To Obi Cubana’s First Son, Alex’s Grades In School – (Photos)

Ebele Iyiegbu, wife of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate their first son, Alex, for his outstanding academic performance, IGBERETV reports.

The proud mum highlighted her son’s academic achievements.

She revealed he performed excellently in a mathematics competition in the whole school, he came first in his class and is also one of the top 20 highest point holders.

Ebele also stated that her son is a student without a minus point, a house captain and also one of the top five badges and 20 academics in his school.

In her words,

“Manga high Cobis Competition (maths )—— 2nd position in the whole school.

1st position in Year 8. Top 20 highest points. Top 20 academics. Top 5 badges. Student with no minus points. House captain. Allow me brag a little!. My SON in whom I am well pleased ”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZXXgAlL3xT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her husband, Obi Cubana reacted to her post. He wrote;

“Like father, like son!”



The post stirred mixed reactions from other Nigerians on Instagram. See some comments below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413999/nigerians-react-obi-cubanas-first-son-alexs-grades-school-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...