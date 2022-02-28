Nigerians Stage Protest In Abuja Over Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Some Nigerians on Monday staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Abuja over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

Donning T-shirts saying ‘Stop The War’, the protesters in their numbers chanted songs and displayed placards to express their grievances.

The protesters include parents, siblings, friends, and loved ones of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

They lamented the reports about the ordeal being faced by their loved ones in Ukraine, especially with many Nigerians prevented from crossing the border into Poland, Hungary and others.

They, therefore, called for peace.

There have been similar protests in some other cities across the world including in Russia, over 1,700 protesters had been arrested as of last Thursday.

Many Russian celebrities and public figures, including some working for state TV, have also spoken out against the attack.

For instance, Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theatre, announced on Facebook she was quitting her job, saying “it’s impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him”.

Russia’s Investigative Committee issued a warning last week, reminding Russians that unauthorised protests are against the law.



