Nigeria’s Front-Line Air Combat Fleet

Very Recently a reporter from Nigeria’s TVC News paid a visit to the Nigerian Air Force facility located at Maiduguri Airport, right at the front line of the nation’s war on terror. A surprisingly detailed tour of various aircraft was permitted, and the reporter got to see up close the ground attack fighter jets and helicopters including the Alpha Jet, the new Super Tucano propeller-driven ground attack plane, and a few rather fearsome-looking Russian helicopters, all of which have been inflicting massive casualties on the terrorist virgin hunters in their hideouts all over northern Nigeria.

Before the armchair aviators and livingroom generals arrive to pour scorn on Nigeria’s aircraft inventory, by comparing this lineup with those fielded by the US military, it is vital to recall that the primary role of ALL Nigeria’s military aviation assets is to neutralize targets on the ground, rather than to engage enemy aircraft in the skies. For this reason, the comparatively slow propeller-driven Super Tucano planes, are in fact ideally suited for strafing and bombing virgin hunters that are observed scurrying about on the ground like so many cute little cockroaches. Without further ado, check out this video clip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EL_m_U0mQhQ

