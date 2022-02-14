Nigeria’s Internet Subscribers Dropped By 9 Million In One Year – NBS

Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by Kano and Ogun states.

Bayelsa and Ebonyi states had the least number of subscribers, according to the NBS.

Telecoms figures for Q2 2021 show that a total of 187,611,501 subscribers were active on voice as against 196,242,456 in Q2 2020. This represents a 4.4% decrease in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year. Quarter-on-Quarter growth was -2.50%. Similarly, a total of 140,175,169 subscribers were active on the internet as against 143,636,816 in Q2 2020.

This represents a 2.41% decrease in internet subscriptions Year-on-Year. Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

In Q3 2021, a total of 190,854,069 subscribers were active on voice as against 205,252,058 in Q3 2020. This represents a 7.0% decrease in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year. Quarter-on-Quarter growth was 1.73%. A total of 140,275,459 subscribers were active on the internet as against 151,512,122 in Q3 2020.

This represents a 7.42% decrease in internet subscriptions Year-on-Year. Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q3 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

In Q4 2021, a total of 195,463,898 subscribers were active on voice as against 204,601,313 in Q4 2020. This represents a 4.5% decrease in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year. Quarter-on-Quarter growth was 2.42%. Similarly, a total of 141,971,560 subscribers were active on the internet as against 154,301,195 in Q4 2020.

This represents a 7.99% decrease in internet subscriptions Year-on-Year. Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q4 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2021.

