NIMC NIN Verification Service (NVS) Restored

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is pleased to announce that the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal, which went down a few days ago due to maintenance by one of the Commission’s network service providers of if’s infrastructure, has been

fully restored.

Consequently, Customers and Service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms Tokenization and NVS-which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

NIMC extends its profound gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenization platform.

The Commission will continue to come up with innovative identity management solutions to enhance its capacity to deliver on its mandate.



@NIMC

