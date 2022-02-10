Nnamani, Utazi, Reps Members Support Ugwuanyi As Enugu LGA Campaigns Start

Senators Nnamani, Utazi, Reps, others drum support for Gov. Ugwuanyi as PDP flags off LG elections campaign in Enugu

Former Governor of Enugu State and the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, his Enugu North Senatorial District counterpart, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, members of House of Representatives from the state, the state legislature, Council Chairmen of the 17 local government areas and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, on Wednesday, reaffirmed their endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the de facto leader of the party in the state in particular and the South East geo-political zone in general.

The Enugu PDP stakeholders, who spoke during the flag off of the 2022 Local Government elections campaign, held at Ikem, Isi-Uzo LGA headquarters, declared that Gov. Ugwuanyi remains their leader while they are his followers.

They commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the manner he has been managing the affairs of Enugu State in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges, stressing that it is unprecedented.

The stakeholders also appreciated the governor for entrenching enduring peace and good governance in Enugu State, as well as his consistency in conducting local government elections since inception of his administration.

Speaking at the well attended rally, Senator Nnamani who stated that “politics is a serious business” described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a master of political leverages and the leader of the PDP in the South East”.

Flanked by Senator Utazi and Senator Ben Collins Ndu, Senator Nnamani said that the forthcoming Local Government election in the state is a rehearsal to the 2023 general elections, stressing: “It is a serious business and that is why I am here”.

The former governor reiterated their loyalty to Gov. Ugwuanyi and the governor’s decisions in respect of the 2023 general elections, saying: “What Gov. Ugwuanyi wants us to do in 2023, we will do it. The governor is our party leader, we are his followers”.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji, described Ugwuanyi as peace loving Governor, pointing out that the mammoth crowd at the rally was a testament to the overwhelming popularity of the PDP in Enugu State and the acceptability of Gov. Ugwuanyi as the leader of the party.

Hon. Nnaji who spoke alongside Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, Rt. Hon. Dr. Kingsley Ebenyi, Hon. K.G.B. Oguakwa, Hon. U.S.A. Igwesi and Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, maintained that “it is well established that we have one Governor of Enugu State and one leader in the person of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

The federal lawmaker applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his peace initiative and the promise he made in his inaugural address to develop the rural areas where the majority of the people reside.

“Let’s all continue to support our governor and his peace initiative which is expensive to maintain. He is a calm and humble leader”, he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the way you have been managing the affairs of Enugu State”, stressing that the governor’s leadership style is uncommon in the history of the state.

Hon. Ubosi enjoined PDP stakeholders and faithful in the state to “follow your leader”.

The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, on behalf of the party executives expressed gratitude to the party faithful for coming out en masse at the event.

The PDP Chairman equally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi who he described as “the game changer and bridge builder” for keeping faith with his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State, stating that “the PDP we see is Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

He said that “there is no part of this state that has not felt the impact of the governor’s administration”, stressing that “our governor pays workers’ salaries (new minimum wage) regularly and still attends to development issues with the state’s lean resources”.

Hon. Nnamani appreciated members of the National and State Assemblies for the synergy between the executive and the legislature in the state, revealing that “everybody is happy with the PDP-led government of Gov. Ugwuanyi. There is no shaking!”.

The party Chairman therefore urged the electorate to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the February 23 LG Chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state.

In their goodwill messages, the former Chairmen of PDP in Enugu State, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa, said they are impressed with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s performance in office.

Speaking on behalf of other ex-Chairmen of the party, Engr. Abba commended the governor for keeping the ideals and tradition of the party alive. He went further to thank Hon. Nnamani for taking the party to a new level.

Handing over the party flags to the 17 LG Chairmanship candidates of the PDP and their deputies, after prayers were offered for them by the Spiritual Director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Dr. Paul Obayi, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the leadership of the party at all levels and indeed all the stakeholders for providing the leadership that facilitated the success of the primary elections.

The governor disclosed that “the politicking was intriguing, the sound was loud, the suspense was thrilling and the tension was palpable yet the processes were consultative, conclusive and consensual”.

He revealed that all the aspirants in the primary elections, irrespective of the outcomes, have long joined hands to build a stronger and more formidable PDP that is ready and prepared to go to the polls.

Gov. Ugwuanyi assured the people of Enugu State that the party candidates, if elected, shall serve them with the fear of God and in their best interest, consistent with the PDP tradition, and urged them to vote massively for PDP on February 23, 2022.

“I extend my reverential greetings and gratitude to the Clergy and our Traditional Rulers for their prayers, support and wise counsel.

“I must pertinently tell you that our administration is keen on activating the local economy of our rural communities. Therefore, it has become our Directive Principle that all elected Council Chairmen and Councilors must reside in their electoral constituencies henceforth.

“By so doing, they will necessarily work to secure these constituencies (being residents) and also activate their local economies.

“Ndi Enugu, as I flag off the 2022 LGA elections campaign of PDP in Enugu State, I present to you, the Party’s flag bearers for the Council Chairmanship election in the 17 LGAs of the state, persons who have been found worthy and capable of superintending the affairs of these LG Councils by the Party in their respective LGAs.

“I passionately plead with you to massively support these candidates in the 23rd February 2022 Local Government Council Chairmanship elections in the 17 LGAs of the state. I assure you that these candidates, if elected by you, shall serve you with the fear of God and in your best interest, consistent with the PDP tradition”, the governor said.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), members of the ALGON led by the Chairman and Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah, were among the dignitaries at the event.



