Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned To April 8, 2022

Federal High Court adjourns till April 8th Nnamdi Kanu’s application seeking to dismiss charges against him.
DSS said the clothes brought by Kanu’s family had a lion’s heart drawn on it and that it offends the operating procedures. When asked by the judge what type of cloth he prefers to wear, Kanu said, “I want to wear the clothes of my people,”Isi Agu”. the court refused his request.
