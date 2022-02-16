Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumes At Federal High Court, Abuja (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH9x5N8BDrc

Nnamdi Kanu arrived the Court around 1:22pm, with some of his family members. He appeared with the same cloth, despite the order from the trial Judge, Binta Nyako.

https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/2076216442584071/

The Federal High Court in Abuja is hearing the application of the leader of indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu challenging the propriety of his trial as well as competence of the charge against him.

Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned the hearing to 16th February, 2022 after Mr Kanu pleaded not guilty to the Amended 15 count charges of terrorism brought against him by the Federal Government



SOURCE

