NNPC Accuses Oando, MRS, Others Of Importing Adulterated Fuel

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has issued a statement on how Adulterated Fuel was imported into the country recently.

It can be recalled that last week, several citizens complained on Social Media about their Vehicles and Generators experiencing serious problems after purchasing fuel from certain stations. In response to the outcry, NNPC immediately launched an investigation in to the matter.

According to statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Wednesday, The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari revealed that the Adulterated Fuel was brought in from Belgium

In a late-night briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, he also identified the companies that brought it in the bad fuel. He pointed out that this development was responsible for the shortages being experienced around the country.

“It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors.”

“On 20th January 2022, NNPC received a report from our quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium. NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in Four (4) PMS cargoes.”

He listed the companies as Oando, MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium and Duke Oil.

MRS used the vessel, MT Bow Pioneer; Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium imported the product via the vessel MT Tom Hilde; Oando used the vessel MT Elka Apollon, while Duke Oil imported its PMS using MT Nord Gainer.

“Cargoes quality certificates issued at load port (Antwerp-Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicate that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.

“The NNPC quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem and G&G conducted tests before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specification. As a standard practice for all PMS import to Nigeria, the cargoes were equally certified by inspection agent appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has met Nigerian specification.

“It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for Percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-nnpc-fingers-oando-mrs-others-for-importing-adulterated-fuel/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...