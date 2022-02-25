No Bra, No Entry – Delta Poly Lecturer Chases Students Away From Class (Pics)

“No Pant, No Bra, No entry” – Lecturer Chases Lots Of Female Students Out Of Lecture Hall For Defaulting

A Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku lecturer has reportedly prevented students from taking classes after they showed up for class with no brasserie on.

A video which has surfaced online captures the moment the lecturer chased out tons of Nigerian students from the lecture room for allegedly not wearing their bra.

One of the defaulters who was behind the recording disclosed that the lecturer sent the students out of the lecture room for not putting on their bra and panties.

She also disclosed that those on rugged jeans were not spared as they were asked to leave the lecture hall.

Watch Video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/SGCHa1XTDTw?feature=share

