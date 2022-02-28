‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinolesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody

Nigerian singer, Zinolesky, who was arrested and by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has expressed disappointment in the state of the country.

Recall that Zinolesky along with Mohbad and some artistes under Marlian Music label were arrested on Thursday after the NDLEA official raided their apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The anti-drug agency said molly and cannabis were found in their possession.

In viral videos, the NDLEA operatives were seen shooting into the air while assaulting the musician with clubs; which was wildly condemned by Naira Marley and other Nigerians.

However, Zinolesky, who was released 48 hours after his arrest, took to his Instagram lamenting about the deteriorating state of the Nigeria, saying “There’s no joy for the country any more.”

In another post, the singer wrote: “update-Finally finally,we go all dey alright.”



