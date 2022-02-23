No RIP: Nigerian Table Tennis Star, Oshonaike Survives Ghastly Accident (Pics)

Nigerian Table Tennis legend, Olufunke Oshonaike, on Wednesday took to Facebook to thank God for surviving a ghastly accident.

HE SAVED ME��

What can I say or write⁉️

I am still in pain , shock and traumatized ��!

Thank God that no RIP is written on my picture ❗️

Thank you God for giving me another chance to live, for making me see my kids again.

Though my new baby car got destroyed completely , but God saved me. I know that He will stop all this storms in my life that didn’t take my life away now and give me back my real laughter soon. I know He will sure surprise me and bless me more soon��.

I will forever be grateful to God for saving me��

#celebratelife #celebrateME #greatfulheart #rejoice



SOURCE

The Hamburg-based Oshinaike is a 25-time national champion, 11-time African Games medallist, and three-time continental champion and is the first woman to qualify for seven Olympic Games in table tennis.

