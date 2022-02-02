“No!!! To Singlet And Boxers This Valentine”

As the chairman of the Bachelors Boyfriends and Husband-Materials Association of Nigeria (BBHMAN), I hereby announce that we are rejecting every BOXERS AND SINGLET gift this Valentine’s.

We are tired of recieving singlet and boxers every year from women. Enough is enough! Ike agwugo anyi. Hooha! Let them go and buy us watches, shoes, perfumes or any other gift apart from singlet and boxers biko.

Any man found recieving singlet or boxers will pay a fine of N14,000 (FOURTEEN THOUSAND NAIRA) into the chairman’s personal account.

Signed

Chairman

BBHMAN

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...