Rapper Erigga is of the opinion that no woman can go three months without having sexual intercourse.

He shared this opinion on his Twitter handle.

No woman can go three months without sex … argue with ur wig brush.



https://mobile.twitter.com/erigganewmoney/status/1496379793553698817

The truth is not all ladies love money , some of them actually love money , while others love money but minority of them love money.



https://mobile.twitter.com/erigganewmoney/status/1496384029674848260

