Nollywood Star Actor, Zack Orji Celebrates His 62nd Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker, Zachee Ama Orji, popularly known as Zack Orji took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 62nd birthday on 4th February, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The award-winning actor shared a photo of himself with the caption;

“#Mybirthdaytoday❤

God, I know that whatever I touch, do, buy, create, eat, or in any way experience today is provided by your grace. Thank you for Another 365 days in good health.You are more than enough. And I’m thankful for shelter, family, friends, work, food, health—even my current fantastic #fanmily—as divine opportunities.

Help me choose well in my work, finances, family, and friendships today. Prompt me to be a good steward of what you give, and to share your provision with others.

Please hear my unspoken prayers and reveal yourself as my provider in ways that you know I will see. Help me to express appreciation so that I will continue to inspire others along the way. Amen. .

Happy birthday to me.”



Zack Orji was born in Libreville, Gabon, in 1960. He is a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Having grown up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo he speaks both English and French fluently. His first movie was in 1991, and was entitled Unforgiven Sin. In an interview with Nollywood Post, Orji shared how he got the lead role in the movie without auditioning. Since then, Orji has starred in different movies with other Nollywood legends such as Liz Benson, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkem Owoh and Pete Edochie.

He is married to Ngozi Orji has three children and lives in Nigeria.

