North Central To Produce APC Chair

Buhari demands security report

Yari, Modu-Sheriff out of race

Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders have zoned the position of National Chairman to the Northcentral geo-political zone, it was learnt yesterday.

Also, the Southsouth is likely to produce the National Secretary while the Deputy National Chairman (South) is micro-zoned to Southeast.

A source said the decision to settle for Northcentral was reached on Tuesday at a meeting of some governors and chieftains in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting had the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari before he travelled out of the country.

The chairmanship aspirants from the Northcentral include Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger State), Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa State), Mallam Saliu Mustapha (Kwara State), ex-Governor George Akume (Benue State) and Mohammed Etsu (Niger State).

Others are ex-Governor Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa State) and former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abu Bawa Bwari (Niger State).

According to the source, the party leadership has made appreciable progress on zoning, adding that the convention date is also sacrosanct.

The source added: “The President before he left for Brussels, in Belgium, the fact was that he (President) left instructions for the Caretaker Committee, the governors and some critical leaders of the party to fine-tune and come up with two names from the earlier list submitted to him.

“I can tell you that the party leadership have made appreciable progress and nothing will stop the convention. The President gave specific instructions and the party leadership in concert with the governors and they are working round the clock to ensure a rancour-free convention.

“Another important assignment given was to resolve the zoning of the national secretary between Southsouth and Southeast and present a position to him on Saturday when Mr President returns from the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit.

“The meeting resolved to zone the office of the National Secretary to Southsouth while the post of Deputy National Chairman (South) goes to Southeast.”

Other offices are being zoned to give all sense of belonging and ensure a stronger party ahead of the general elections. The CECPC will in the week release the full zoning list

The Nation also gathered that the zoning of the National Chairman slot to the north-central was vehemently opposed by a governor from the zone due to his presidential ambition, but had to bow to superior arguments by his colleagues.

The adoption of zoning that edged out five of 12 contestants. In the race now are: Adamu; Al-Makura; Akume; Mustapha (Turaki Ilorin); Sen. Sani Musa; Bwari; and Mohammed Etsu.

Those who have technically lost out include Yari; Sheriff; Yuguda; Dr. Shinkafi and Monidafe.

It is unclear if the affected five aspirants will defy consensus and contest at the convention.

A top source confirmed that President Buhari has demanded security report on all the aspirants.

Sources said the President, governors and party leaders opted for North-Central because the zone has “not benefitted much from the power equation within the government and the party.”

It was also learnt that the choice of North-Central was designed to “take the battle to the opposition and match the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) permutations by permutations.”

The source said: “The President and our leaders at all levels, including governors are considering North-Central for some equity and fairness.

“Out of the six geopolitical zones, the presidency is in the North-East, the Vice President comes from the South-West, the President of the Senate (North-East); the Speaker of the House of Representatives (South-West); the Deputy President of the Senate (South-South); and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-Central).

“The agitation for some balance from the North-Central is what we cannot ignore. The reality is that power will shift to the South and the North-Central cannot continue to be sidelined.

”More importantly, we want to take the battle to the zone with the PDP. Barring last minutes intrigues, the zone will produce the next chairman. It is a struggle for votes in 2023, we need to be strategic.”

The source added: “Technically, they are out of the race.

“Those who have lost out include another former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari; ex-Governor Ali Modu Sheriff; ex-Governor Isa Yuguda Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi and Sunny Sylvester Monidafe.”

It was unclear if the affected five aspirants will defy consensus option and contest at the February 26th national convention.

As at press time, it was gathered that the President has demanded for security report on all the aspirants.

Another source added: “APC is determined to have a new integrity-inclined, broad-minded and a matured national chairman. We will not take anything for granted.”

