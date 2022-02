Multiple awards winner Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has expressed his love for money, Igbere TV reports.

The pop star in an Instagram post on Monday declared that nothing is sweeter than money.

Sharing photos of himself which displayed his diamond necklace, the ‘Essence’ star wrote: “Nothing sweet pass money.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9edqlMq9c/?utm_medium=copy_link

