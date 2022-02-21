NSCDC Commander, Mohammed Ibrahim, Others Bombed In Niger State

Residents of Gpekure, Makuba and Galapai communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State are still in shock over the killing of some civilians and security operatives.

Daily Trust had reported how lives were lost when operatives who were on a rescue mission ran into explosives planted by insurgents/bandits.

Mohammed Ibrahim, a Civil Defence Commander, was among those killed in the tragic incident.

Commenting on the attack, Emmanuel Umar, Niger State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said, “We lost four of our security personnel who were in our security vehicle that ran on the bomb.

“I and other security agencies are yet to get to the point where the explosion took place because we are waiting for the bomb experts to inform us of the safety of the areas before we can go there.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, gave details of the attack in a statement.

“The Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that on 21/02/2022 at about 0100hrs, armed bandits/terrorists attacked Galadima-Kogo village, Shiroro LGA killing about six persons and set some houses ablaze.”

“However, joint tactical teams comprised of the Military, Police, NSCDC and Vigilantes were mobilised to the scene, and unfortunately while on their way, a truck with NSCDC personnel ran into an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by bandits/insurgents along the routes and exploded.

“Consequently, as a result of the IED explosion, four NSCDC personnel lost their lives, while the driver sustained serious injuries and presently receiving treatment in a hospital, in Minna.”

He said commissioner of police had deployed the Police Explosive Ordinance Unit (EOD) to sweep the area with a view to defuse other IEDs that might have been planted in the area.

Niger is one of the states being affected by the high wave of insecurity in the country.

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly taken over some communities in the state, hoisting their flag.

Different communities in Niger are also under siege.



