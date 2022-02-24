Nuclear Power Plant: Heavy Fighting Ongoing As Ukrainian Forces Resist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=457ra0JruhA
Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chernobyl_NPP. Our soldiers are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.
SOURCE
#Russia wants to break into the Chernobyl exclusion zone. There are a total of 15 nuclear rectors in #Ukraine.
SOURCE
Russians breached Ukrainian border from Belarus in Chernobyl. The National Guard of Ukraine, which guards the storage of unsafe radioactive waste in Chernobyl, is fiercely resisting. “If the occupiers’ artillery strikes hit the nuclear waste storage, radioactive dust covers EU!
SOURCE