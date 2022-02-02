NURTW Ban: Can Sanwo-Olu Walk The Talk?

TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI

When the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week announced the ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in some parts of the state, many Lagosians sneered, describing the ban as ‘audio’, which is the local parlance for something that is not real or merely existing by name. Others said it is a political statement and a normal rhetoric they have been accustomed to by the state government.

Indeed, those who believed the governor’s directive carries no weight are justified because this is not the first time the Lagos State Government will place a ban on the activities of NURTW in the state. On several occasions, the order is not enforced and members of the union still operate in broad daylight with connivance of security agencies and government officials who benefit from their nefarious and criminal activities.

Members of the union had unrestrained freedom during the tenure of former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu whom they still hold in high esteem till today. They operated with impunity and it is not surprising hearing many of them say that the Tinubu era between 1999 to 2007 was the best period for them.

In August 2012, the Lagos State Government under Governor Babatunde Fashola banned activities of NURTW across the various motor parks in the state. As part of moves to strengthen the Road Traffic Law then, the government also proposed that commercial bus drivers and conductors will soon begin to wear uniform and badges.

The then Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa, while briefing the media said that the development also prohibits members of the NURTW from collecting money on the roads from commuters.

“The government recognises the right for NURTW members to associate. But it believes that the motor parks should be made easy for those who want to carry out their business of commuting in the state to do so without interference.

“Henceforth, union activity is no longer allowed in all the garages in the state. What they need to do now is to operate the way other unions in the state operate by using a recognised office.”

“No union member should be seen on the roads collecting money from transport operators. It is illegal and this is how it is contained in the white paper adopted by the state government”.

The NURTW leaders who had earlier endorsed the governor for re-election in 2011 kicked against the move. They described the order proscribing their activities as a ‘political hara-kiri’ for the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), saying if Fashola thinks he can behave anyhow because he won’t be needing a third term, they will wait for the candidate the party which later became APC would present in 2015. Tried as he may, Fashola’s reforms of NURTW activities in Lagos state never saw the light of the day till he vacated office in May 2015.

In June 2017, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode also announced a ban on NURTW activities in Oshodi and its environs, over the killing of Alhaji Rasaq Bello, a leader of the Motorcyclists Operators Association of Lagos State (MOALS), an affiliate of the NURTW at Shogunle area of Oshodi. Even without lifting the ban, members of the union who thrive on daily collection of fees from transport workers continued their activities while the state government looked the other way.

In January 2018, following days of unrests that led to killings and destructions, Ambode again ordered the immediate suspension of all NURTW activities in Lagos Island indefinitely.

The then Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who announced this after a Security Council Meeting held at the Lagos House, Alausa and chaired by Ambode stated that the decision was to curb any further breakdown of law and order and restore peace in the area.

He said: “In view of the crisis rocking the NURTW chapter of the Lagos Island and the insecurity it is creating on the Island, the Security Council Meeting today chaired by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered that union activities be suspended on the Island until further notice.

“We are also using the opportunity to call on NURTW leadership in the State that nobody or group of persons, organisations would be allowed to tamper with the peaceful security situation in Lagos State and that the Government would not hesitate to proscribe completely all union activities in the State if their members do not obey the laws of the land and ensure that their activities do not amount to breaching the peace”.

It is no gainsaying that the union members who are mostly footsoldiers of the APC moved ferociously against a second term for Ambode in 2019. The governor who had ruffled many feathers with some of his policies lost out in the power equation.

In the latest development, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s order banning the union activities came after two persons were killed last week when rival gangsters of the NURTW clashed in the Idumota area of Lagos State. The fight which was between hoodlums from Idumota, Balogun, Martins, Kosoko and Oluwole areas of Lagos Island affected trading and other commercial activities in the area for days.

The state government later claimed that it had arrested two leaders of the union, Kunle Lawal popularly known as Kunle Poly and Mustapha Adekunle popularly known as Sego.

The state security outfit, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on its verified Facebook page said it “arrested the two principal suspects in the constant clashes in Idumota and its environs which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area. The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members along with some other stakeholders converged.”

However, Sego later made a clarification that he was never arrested but only honoured a police invitation at the Zonal headquarters of the Zone 2 police formation in Onikan.

On his part, Kunle Poly who was believed to have fallen out with the state chairman of the NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo was ordered to be remanded alongside two others, Prince Idowu Johnson and Agboola Kosoko, in the custody of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2, Onikan, for 30 days by Magistrate Linda Balogun of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba.

While it remains to be seen if ban by Governor Sanwo-Olu on the activities of the union will achieve any meaningful result, those living in the areas have claimed that the members are still in operation, even though disguising by wearing mufti in place of their green and white uniform.

Some concerned Lagosians also claimed that the governor’s order may not carry any weight given the fact that the election is around the corner and he desires the endorsement of the union leaders to get a second term in office.

In his reaction, Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) laid the blame of the perennial clashes by the NURTW members on the doorsteps of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, George who was born in Lagos Island said many youths have taken to thuggery and are joining the NURTW because of lack jobs and failure of the state government to create skill acquisition programmes for them.

He said “Lagos Island is where I was born and I also grew up there. The difference between my time and now is like day and night. What has the government of Lagos done to assuage the pains of these young people?”.

“ There was a programme under former President Goodluck Jonathan that they call skill acquisition programme. It was specifically targeted at and designed for youths”.

“Whatever skills you want to learn, maybe tailoring, hairdressing, carpentry, shoemaking and so on, the government will advertise, people apply and the government trained them at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi. After they have successfully completed the training, the government now hook them into cooperatives and give them interest-free loans”.

“With all the resources at the disposal of the Lagos state government, what are they doing in that direction? Like the Europeans will say ‘a man who has no job is a ready tool for thuggery’. We also have a popular saying here that ‘an idle hand is a devil’s workshop’. When the youths wake up in the morning with no job, they are in a state of helplessness and hopelessness. Yet, somebody is getting N30 billion every month”.

“My advice to the Lagos state government is, go and create jobs for these young people. Even graduates are now staying at home in Lagos Island with no job. It is unemployment that is driving these youths into becoming members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)”.

“I grew up in Lagos Island and it was the envy of everybody in West Africa. But today, it has become an eyesore where thugs are having a field day. Yet, the government is not concerned, they keep breeding thugs because they have no plans for the youths”.

Speaking further, the Atona Oodua of the Source said unlike Governor Babatunde Fashola who developed his area in Surulere and his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode who transformed Epe, Sanwo-Olu has completely abandoned Lagos Island where he hails from and the place is now a squalour.

Also reacting to the development, MC Oluomo, the state chairman of NURTW described the action of the state government as a welcome development in resolving the crisis.

“We need to allow the police to do their job without intervening in it. Their investigation would unravel the truth behind the intermittent clashes and bring it to an end,” he said.

