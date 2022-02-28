NURTW Queries MC Oluomo For Insubordination, Anti-Union Activities

The national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers has queried the Lagos State chairman of the union, Mr Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), over insubordination and indulging in anti-union activities.

The national headquarters, in a query dated February 14, 2022, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, said MC Oluomo had refused to carry out all the directives and instructions given to him in recent times by the national leadership of the union.

The query was signed by the NURTW General Secretary, Mr Kabiru Yau.

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that despite the national secretariat’s directives during a meeting with you and other members of the Lagos State Administrative Council in Abuja on February 9, 2022, pertaining to the appointment of Alhaji Azeez Abiola as chairman, Lagos State NURTW Tricycle Operators, you have refused to comply. Instead, you have resorted to intimidation, harassment and assault on the newly-appointed tricycle chairman.”

The national headquarters also lamented that MC Oluomo refused to hand over the former NURTW Secretariat situated at 360 Abule Egba, on Abeokuta Expressway to the Tricycle Care Taker Committee in a bid to prevent them from using the office.

The national leadership of the union also accused Akinsanya of using thugs to forcefully take over branches of his perceived enemies.

“It is on record that you mobilised thugs to forcefully take over the operations of some local branches headed by perceived opponents,” the query stated further.

To avoid the wrath of the union, the national headquarters, directed MC Oluomo, “In light of all foregoing, to within 48hours, hand over the former state council secretariat at Abule Egba to the newly appointed Lagos State Tricycle Committee.

“Withdraw all those men you sent to take over the branches of your perceived opponents; submit a written apology to the national secretariat, and failure to comply with the foregoing directives will leave the national secretariat with no option other than to take disciplinary action against you in line with the provisions of the union’s constitution.”

The spokesperson for MC Oluomo, Jimoh Buari, in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, said the query was received by the state chapter of the NURTW on Friday, but his principal had not been around since then.

He said his principal would react to the query on Monday (today).

