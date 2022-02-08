The Nigeria Union of Teachers on Tuesday in Abuja engaged in prayer sessions following the delay by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to grant assent to the bill on the new retirement age for teachers.

The apex teachers’ association also prayed for federal and state governments to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and implement all the welfare packages approved for Nigerian teachers.

The PUNCH had reported that the government, during the year 2020 World Teachers’ Day, had announced a new welfare package for teachers some of which included the introduction of new retirement age for teachers, new salary scale, among others.

The President had also during the 2021 World Teachers’ Day reiterated his stand on the promise. The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, in December 2021, had said teachers would begin to enjoy a new salary scale by January 2022 but that has not happened as of the time of filing this report.

The prayer session organised by the union in Abuja and led by Khalid Aliyu and Adebayo Osijo had the following prayer points outlined;

“Pray for the presidential assent to be granted to the bill on the retirement age of teachers at 65; Pray for the Federal and State Government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments for both junior and senior workers at all levels in the states awaiting its implementation.

“Pray for the implementation of all the welfare package approved for the Nigerian teachers by President Muhammadu Buhari; pray for greater attention to the welfare of our teachers e.g payment of salaries and promotion for primary and secondary school teachers; Pray that the Federal Government does not increase the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit in the country.”

https://punchng.com/nut-holds-prayer-sessions-for-buhari-to-sign-new-retirement-age-bill/

