NYSC PPA Rejects First Class Graduate For ‘lacking Political Connection’

By Yakubu Mohammed

Stella Ishiekwene Kpolugbo, an associate professor of English at Anchor University, Lagos State, has expressed dismay over the rejection of her daughter by the Abuja office of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

According to Stella, Ejiro Kpolugbo, a First Class psychology graduate from Covenant University, Ogun State, appeared at the company on December 15, 2021, being her designated Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), with a posting letter from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but was told Okon Umana, the managing director, was not available.

“She was asked to go home and return after Christmas, precisely in January 2022,” Stella said.

As instructed, Ejiro returned to the company on January 6, 2022, but she got the same narration of the MD’s absence. They also repeated the narration when she visited four days later.

Perhaps sorry for her frequent and vain visits to the company, a staffer collected her phone number and told her she would be called once the MD approved her posting.

However, Ejiro has not been called since then. The last time she went there, she was stunned to see some corps members serving with the company.

“When Ejiro inquired about her status with OGFZA, she was told her letter of posting couldn’t be found,” Stella said.

She also said the company collected a photocopy of the same letter from Ejiro and asked her to return the following week.

“When she went back there, a staff member quietly told her she wouldn’t be accepted unless she had connections from above,” said Stella.

“We got her another primary place of assignment (PPA) and asked her to get a rejection letter from OGFZA. When she got there, they were still telling her the story of the MD being the only one who could sign her letter of rejection.

“Ejiro held her grounds on getting a rejection letter today [sic], otherwise she wasn’t bulging from OGFZA! When they saw her determination, they began taking her from office to office.”

According to Stella, Morgan Mmahi, the Assistant General Manager of OGFZA, signed Ejiro’s rejection letter.

When FIJ contacted OGFZA, a customer care agent identified as Stella on Truecaller refused to comment on the incident. She said a detailed email could provide an appropriate response to FIJ’s enquiries.



https://fij.ng/article/nysc-ppa-rejects-first-class-graduate-for-lacking-political-connection/

Stella Ishiekwene Kpolugbo:

A REPORT ON THE INJUSTICE METED OUT ON EJIRO KPOLUGBO BY THE OIL & GAS FREE ZONE AUTHORITY, ABUJA.

My daughter, Ejiro Kpolugbo, was posted to the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority in Abuja for her PPA on December 14th, 2021. She reported there on the 15th of December, 2021 and was told at the Front Desk that the MD, the alter ego who is to sign her in or out (Accept or Reject) wasn’t around to do so. She was asked to go home and return after Christmas, precisely in January 2022.

Ejiro did as was asked and returned there on January 6th, 2022. She was told the MD was still not back to office. Ejiro was asked to come back there the following Monday 10th of January. She did. MD still nowhere to be seen. Ejiro’s phone number was collected by a staff of OGFZA and was told they would contact her once her letter of posting was minuted upon by the invisible/ghost MD.

One week. Two weeks. Three weeks and this game went on. By the 6th week Ejiro reported there and saw some corpers had been signed in and started work already. Meanwhile, Ejiro was the only corper originally posted there! Without us influencing the posting.

Ejiro holds a 1st class degree in Psychology from Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state!

So who signed those other corpers in OGFZA if MD wasn’t around Imbeciles!!

When Ejiro enquired of her status with OGFZA, she was told her letter of posting couldn’t be found. They collected her own photocopy of same and asked her to come back the following week.

When she went back there, a staff member quietly told her she wouldn’t be accepted unless she had connections from above. Nigerians you know what that means. This infuriated my husband and me!

Seriously We’re both full blooded Nigerians and our daughter was being told she couldn’t be accepted in OGFZA for her NYSC PPA unless she had connections from above Oh Fada Lawd!!! In this Nigeria!! “My Dada scatter Morocco!!”�����

My husband and I made moves. Don’t ask what moves. We’re Nigerians. Our daughter cannot suffer INJUSTICE while we’re alive.

We got her another PPA and asked her to go get a Rejection letter from OGFZA. When she got there they were still telling her the story of the MD being the only one who could sign her letter of rejection. TERRIBLE LIARS!!!

Ejiro held her grounds on getting a rejection letter today otherwise she wasn’t bulging from OGFZA! When they saw her determination they began taking her from office to office.

Can you imagine they became dogs in a manger in OGFZA? Accept Ejiro, No. Reject Ejiro, mba! God punish satan!! They were playing with fire!

Alas, one Zombie there told them to give her what she wanted and Ejiro walked away from OGFZA with her letter of rejection. In her own words, “I have never been happier to be rejected!”

Shame on OGFZA!

Shame on the FGN!!

Shame on Morgan Mmahi, AGM, Administration who signed her Rejection letter!!!

The fight against this INJUSTICE meted on Ejiro has just begun!

We are Nigerians and INJUSTICE against our children must stop now!!!����

Stella Kpolugbo, PhD; BL.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10221733476347779&id=1281822526&sfnsn=scwspmo

