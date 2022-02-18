OAP, Luciano Okeke Proposes To His Girlfriend, Nosa Ogunsuyi (Photos)

It was a February 14 to remember as on-air personality and actor, Luciano Emmanuel Okeke in a romantically spiced up atmosphere proposed to his heartthrob, Miss Nosa Ogunsuyi on Valentine day 2022.

The love scenario which played out at the popular Jabi boat club in Abuja the nation’s capital was witnessed by friends and colleagues of both potential couple.

The would-be bride who was taken by surprise could not hold her excitement as friends cheered.

Mr. Okeke went on his knees as he asked Miss Nosa’s hand in marriage.

She gladly accepted the marriage proposal after which both love birds locked up in a deep long kiss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMZYGW0uKTU

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/02/oap-actor-luciano-okeke-proposes-to-his.html

