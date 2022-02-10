OAU Student, Heritage Ajibola Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank In Her Hostel

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 100-level student of the Department of Linguistics and African Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has died after she accidentally fell into a septic tank in her hostel on Wednesday February 9, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Heritage was said to be packing her clothes that she had washed earlier when she suddenly slipped into the septic tank in the hostel where students are allegedly asked to pay as much as N200,000 for a bed space.

Confirming Her Death to NaijaCover, the University’s Students’ Union president, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, in a statement released, said

”Heritage Ajibola, the Linguistics and African Languages student who accidentally fell into the soakaway this afternoon at Bver Hostel, Maintenance Hostels, is confirmed dead!

This incident is highly unfortunate. The Union mourns her. May her soul rest in peace. May God give her family, friends and course mates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

It must be noted that Heritage’s death was avoidable if the soakaway system was properly constructed and covered. It is saddening that this has happened despite the huge amounts of money paid by students for rent. The Management of the Hostel must answer for the death of Heritage. The Union is immediately demanding justice for Heritage, with a view to forestalling a possible reoccurrence of this.

Amandla! Ngawethu!

One of the SUG excos told Online Source, that the Vice-Chancellor of the school visited the scene of the incident this evening and promised to ensure that necessary actions are taken.

The school authority is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, students of the school have taken to social media to react to the unfortunate incident. They called for sanctions to be taken against the management of the hostel where the incident happened.

