Obasanjo At 85: Oba Of Benin Pays Congratulatory Visit To Ex President (Pictures)

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo receives the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II in his Presidential residence, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Ewuare who is on a state visit to Ogun State and being hosted by the Alake of Egba Land arrived at the home of the Former President with his entourage and was accompanied by the Chief Host Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III – The Alake of Egba Land, Oba Saburee Babajide Isola Bakre, the Agura of Gbagura, The President of Abeokuta Club –

Chief Tokunbo Odebunmi and the UK High Commissioner, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola.

Congratulatory pleasantries were exchanged, wishing Chief Obasanjo a Happy 85th Birthday.

Baba turns 85 on 5th of March.

Photos: Daniel Sync/ The MomenTographer

