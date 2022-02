The Kegites Club (Egbe Elemu) of Nigeria pays courtesy visit to their Eternal Grand Patron, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta Ogun State.

The group also presented to Baba, their plans to celebrate the Former President’s 85th birthday, coming up on the 5th of March 2022.

Experience the moments through my lens…

#TheMomenTographer

#DanielSync

