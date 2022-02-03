The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has commenced construction of roads in his community.

One of the roads, Afor Oba Old Road, is already under construction, with many indigenes of the community praising his gesture.

A social media user who posted the ongoing road construction on Facebook gathered a lot of comments, with many praising Cubana for his large-heartedness, while others simply hailed him with his many traditional titles.

What manner of wealthy man is this? Only an Igbo man can do this. Daalu okpataozuoroha. Okpole Yankee. Ife dika gi akokwana Anambra State; these were some of the praises showered on the businessman.

The road being reconstructed is said to be a vital road, leading to a popular market in the Oba community of Anambra State, where Obi Cubana hails from.

https://punchng.com/obi-cubana-begins-road-construction-in-oba-community/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR2PNCZP59aKwaOyYrRbGnUKXXLGrggR_Q8GJi-3MCaMq2jx_85QpTOChWk#Echobox=1643844148

