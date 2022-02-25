Obiano Commissions 5.7KM Anambra Airport Road (Photos)

Government of Anambra State have officially commissioned the 5.7kilometres Dual Carriage Anambra International Passenger/ Cargo Airport Road.

Governor Obiano performed the function today, 24th February, 2022 at the road entrance by Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The Governor was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano.

Furniture on the road including drainage systems, two bridges, four box culverts, walkway on both sides, street lights, as well as road markings are complete.

The road has a minimum of thirty years life span.

Present at the road commissioning ceremony were members of the state executive council, traditional rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen, political appointtees, among others.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2195744063915874/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=779v5Qd6rns

