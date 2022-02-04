Ohaneze Ndigbo Diaspora Says Ugwuanyi’s Narratives Have Demystified Governance

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership, new narratives have demystified governance, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Diaspora

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, United Kingdom (UK)/Ireland has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his sacrifices and immeasurable contributions towards the progress of the state and the entire South East geo-political zone, stressing that the governor has demystified governance to the admiration of many, through his exemplary leadership and new narratives.

The UK/Ireland Chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization made the commendation when the newly elected President of the chapter, Chief Mrs. Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo), led a delegation to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, on Friday.

Chief Ibeto, who noted that the visit was “a unanimous decision of our executive council” to discuss other areas of common interest to the service of the Igbo Nation, thanked the governor for granting them audience in spite of his busy schedule.

Accompanied by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Prof. Fred Eze, the National Publicity Secretary of the Organization, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, among others, the new UK/Ireland President described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a humble and visionary leader, adding that Igbos in the Diaspora are pleased with what the governor has been doing in Enugu State.

“His Excellency, I still give you the most appreciation than anyone ever can think of, because I have seen what you have done in Enugu State. I know you to be a very quiet and calm leader with a big heart”, she said.

Chief Ibeto, who is an indigene of Enugu State by birth, sought the chapter’s collaboration with the state government to enable it to contribute and showcase its plans “to make sure that Enugu State remains on top”.

According to her, “I can only but thank God that I am from Enugu State of which I happen to be your subject. I am also happy because I have a governor who has a large heart to welcome everyone whether you are in the Diaspora or at home. Enugu has shown something different from what every other state believes in”.

Presenting the UK/Ireland President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Gov. Ugwuanyi earlier, the President of Enugu State Chapter of the Organization, Prof. Eze, described her emergence as “a big achievement for Enugu State”.

In his remarks, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Ogbonnia commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the kind of peace we witness in Enugu State”, adding: “I say this because everything is best rated by comparison”.

Chief Ogbonnia pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a leader who accommodates everybody, saying: “he is a man who knows how to manage friends and foes; he proportions kindness with respect to depth of loyalty; he is not prepared to make enmity; he is a great man; I must say that Enugu State came to witness the democracy of this very cycle”.

Speaking on the governor’s unprecedented feat in rural development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary added: “This is the best Enugu State has had. By the time you go to some places and see road infrastructural revolution, you would agree to this fact. And that is why the day he was sworn in, he made it clear that he would look into the rural areas.

“I cannot thank you enough for your kindness and humility. Enugu State is thriving today because you are fully educated; you have the competence; you have the diligence; you have the carriage; you have the understanding and you have the capacity; and that is why Enugu State is moving in peace.

“I also have to let you know that when we talk about constituency projects attracted by people in the National Assembly, this is because there is conducive environment provided by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for those constituency projects to come on board”, Chief Ogbonnia said.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated Chief Ibeto on her emergence as the first female President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pointing out that he was not surprised at her new feat considering the pedigree of her Royal family being the daughter of late Igwe Okobo from Obinagu in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

The governor, who wished Chief Ibeto and her executive council success, offered the new President some pieces of fatherly advice on how to effectively run the affairs of the UK/Ireland Chapter for the benefit of the people of Igboland, both at home and in the Diaspora, in different areas of development.

Other members of the delegation were the Chairman, Ndi Eze Enugu in Lagos State, Ezeoha Dr. Eneh; the National Vice President General, Chief Dr. Selina Ugwuoke Adibuah; the Assistant National Legal Adviser, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Peter Chidera Aneke; the Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State, Deacon Malachy Ochie; Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Everest Ozonwike; and a Chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter, Hon. Anthony Ene.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1622033204806905&id=100010007227700

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...