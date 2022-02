https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTgNpM7OQZI

What Nigeria Should have done to Avoid the Adulterated Fuel Crisis – Bala Zaka

An Oil and Gas analyst, Bala Zaka reacts to the resurgence of queues at fuel stations around Lagos & Abuja & the cause of the crisis – fuel with excess methanol above Nigeria specification.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...