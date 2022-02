Global oil price rose towards $100 per barrel on supply disruption worries as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

The development is coming after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose 3.82%, to $99.03 a barrel at 09:10 GMT+1 on Tuesday, the highest since August 1, 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $4.79% to $95.86 a barrel versus Friday’s settlement.



