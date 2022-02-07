Okafor’s Law! ‘How I Stopped My Married Ex Girlfriend From Visiting Me’

I met the pretty lady few years ago and we were cool with each other. I was the first man in her life but distance became a barrier in our relationship. She later got married and now she has two lovely kids.
Whenever she visits her parents, she always wants to visit me too but I don’t usually allow her to enter the room with me cause am scared that okafors law may work on me
Recently I told her to stop visiting me that she is married and I don’t fancy her visiting me and she called me all sort of names pls I don’t know if I did something wrong for telling her not to visit me again.