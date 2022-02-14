Olakunle Churchill Hails Rosy Meurer On Valentine’s Day (Photos)

Only You Made My World Very Meaningful – Churchill To Rosy Meurer On Valentines Day (Photos)

Philanthropist and Businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Rosy Meurer, on Valentine’s day, IGBERETV reports.

In his post, Churchill who used to be married to actress Tonto Dikeh, said only Rosy made his world very meaningful. He wrote;

”Love is beautiful, I know that for a fact. You have shown me the sweetest part of your love and the only thing I am sure about is being with you, I’m proud to be loved by you, Sometimes I think about what would have happened if I never met you. Only you made my world very meaningful, you are a rare gift. Happy Valentine my wife ❤️❤️ @official_rosymeurer”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9MQIpreOC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...