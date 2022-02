https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQ6eBoXVwQY

YBNL CEO Olamide, has signed a new act to his label.

The singer unveiled “Asake” after they released a joint tune “Omo Ope” together.

Asake will be joining the long list of acts who have joined the label. While some have left, others remain.

Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh, Temmie Ovwasa, Davolee and a few others.

Olamide welcomed the act via Instagram. “Mood � …… @asakemusic welcome to #YBNL,” he said.

