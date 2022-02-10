OML 40 Contract: Host Communities Commend FG Initiatives Of Ceding Pipeline Job To OMSL.

Stakeholders and community members along the Trans-Forcado pipeline and Escravos Warri Refinery has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s wisdom by awarding to Ocean Marine Solution Limited, OMSL the contract of protecting the Nation’s critical assets in the oil rich communities of Delta State.

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, is one of Nigeria foremost asset protection Company providing security for crude oil pipelines in Delta State.

Members of the Community made this commendation following reports that Nigeria has lost an estimated $3.5 billion in eleven months due to the criminal activities of oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

Addressing a press Conference in Warri, Delta State, yesterday the Chairman Warri Multi-stakeholders Platform, Dr Jeffrey Wilkie, however urged the Federal Government to be weary of profiteers who benefit from instability through vandalism and sabotage of critical National assets.

They noted that oil and gas assets in their communities are safe through the services the services of OMSL operating in communities.

He said, ” We wish to appreciate the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the unprecedented performance of OMSL in partnering with the host communities in line your mandate to eradicate pipeline Vandalism , illegal oil bunkering and sabotage in Delta State.

“We thank you specially for your noble Iniciatives by considering OMSL for the security and maintainance contract of tran forcados contract, OML 40 export pipeline and Escravos Warri Refinery in Delta State”.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/02/oml-40-contract-host-communities.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...