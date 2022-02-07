Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates Her 44th Birthday (Photos)

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde MFR born 7 February 1978 is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Omotola has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies. After receiving numerous high-profile awards, launching a music career, and amassing an enviable fan base, the press has dubbed her as the real Africa Magic

Happy birthday to her, to me she’s the most beautiful nollywood actress in Nigeria.

It’s My Birthday ! ����

Thank You lord for your Mercies….

For the Lessons ….

For the journey …

For your Love . ♥️

Grateful for it all …

#Godisdoingit



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp4YVXuenP/?utm_medium=copy_link

